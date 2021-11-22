Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSSY stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.56.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.