Humanscape Market Capitalization Tops $331.03 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 91.2% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $331.03 million and approximately $206.48 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

