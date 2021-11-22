HUNT (HUNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.95 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. HUNT has a total market cap of $102.08 million and $21.95 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00229156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

