Hush Reaches Market Cap of $758,428.02 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Hush has a market cap of $758,428.02 and approximately $1,018.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

