Hyper Finance Price Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $56,622.08 and $213.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00073663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00091302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.02 or 0.07294056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.77 or 1.00367358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

