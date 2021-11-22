HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $26.60 million and $3.22 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,424.70 or 0.99074513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.00344069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.78 or 0.00507266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00190073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00014006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001365 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

