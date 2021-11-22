Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 129,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,310 shares.The stock last traded at $8.25 and had previously closed at $8.19.

HYZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.