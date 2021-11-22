ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00074057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.83 or 0.07243991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,561.27 or 1.00133625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

