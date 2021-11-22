Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Down to $1.81

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.76. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 20,290 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $821.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.42.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 179,317 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 3,863,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 502,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

