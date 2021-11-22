IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $53.99

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.99, but opened at $52.24. IES shares last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.26.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 7,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IES by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IES by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

