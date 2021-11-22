IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $252.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

