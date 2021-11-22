IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 314.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

NYSE:DE opened at $346.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.