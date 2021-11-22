IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $22.30 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

