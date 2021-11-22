IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $41.04 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Walt Disney stock opened at $154.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

