IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.64 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average is $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

