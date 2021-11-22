IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $410.28 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $410.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $432.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

