IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,892 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $249.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $255.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.56. The stock has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

