IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Price Down 2%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.598 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

