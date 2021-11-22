Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.91. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 2,213 shares.

IKNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

