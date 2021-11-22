Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $1,040.42 on Top Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $1,040.42 or 0.01848353 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $668.53 million and $52.60 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00070081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00073944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00091932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.44 or 0.07234841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,427.97 or 1.00246368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

