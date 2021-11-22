ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $104,142.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $169,698.20 and $104,142.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,822,534 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

