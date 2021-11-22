imbrex (REX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106,981.48

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00225315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

