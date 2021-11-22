Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 2.9%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $819,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

