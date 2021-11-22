Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Director Timothy S. Nelson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Director Timothy S. Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Impel NeuroPharma stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.45. 336,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,200. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.