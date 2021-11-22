Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Tops $2.76 on Major Exchanges (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00004896 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $124.02 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00070081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00073944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00091932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.44 or 0.07234841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,427.97 or 1.00246368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

