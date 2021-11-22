Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 20.1% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002461 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,197.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00091125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.78 or 0.07292129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,746.61 or 1.00266048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.