Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 18.4% in October

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.20.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
