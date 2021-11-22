Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 18.4% in October

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

