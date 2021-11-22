Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Trading Down 5.4%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.82. 2,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

