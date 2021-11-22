Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 67,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 844,938 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.15 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 301.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

