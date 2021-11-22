Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 67,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 844,938 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $7.30.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.15 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
