Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 58,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 703,672 shares.The stock last traded at $41.00 and had previously closed at $40.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

