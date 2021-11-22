InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IPOOF opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

