InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0126 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $326,510.08 and $15.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,917,566 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

