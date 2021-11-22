Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Inseego worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $752.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

