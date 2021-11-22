Insider Buying: Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Director Purchases 5,034 Shares of Stock

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Director Robert J. Deluccia purchased 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $24,666.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ACXP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,965. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

