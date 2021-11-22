Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Buys 3,040 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. 37,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.69.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 96,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 37,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.