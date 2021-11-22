Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Buys 3,040 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PEO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. 37,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
