Insider Buying: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) SVP Acquires 6,350 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 763,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 322.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 691,682 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 648,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 490,578 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.