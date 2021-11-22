Insider Buying: Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KRP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 142,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,854. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,236,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 145,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

