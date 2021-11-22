Insider Buying: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) EVP Acquires 1,934 Shares of Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) EVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $18,701.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WNEB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. 19,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,707. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth $97,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth $97,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

