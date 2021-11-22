Insider Selling: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) VP Sells 2,362 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,727. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 139.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 65.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

