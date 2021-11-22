Insider Selling: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) VP Sells 2,362 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AWK traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,727. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 139.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 65.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.