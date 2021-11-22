Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells 540 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $96.78. 932,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

