Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells 540 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $96.78. 932,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
