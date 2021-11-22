Insider Selling: Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) EVP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.96. 4,456,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,001. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.