Insider Selling: Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) Director Sells 490,000 Shares of Stock

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) Director Robin Ellis Goad sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$69,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,859,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$547,281.07.

Shares of Fortune Minerals stock remained flat at $C$0.14 during trading on Monday. 211,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$51.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. Fortune Minerals Limited has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Fortune Minerals from C$0.97 to C$0.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

