Insider Selling: Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KIM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. 3,689,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.