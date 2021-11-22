Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Sells 885 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $14.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $407.90. 1,604,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.60. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $242.66 and a 12-month high of $427.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

