Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Sells 134,422 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -2.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOG. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

