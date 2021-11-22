Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) EVP Sells 3,481 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 559,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,069. The company has a market cap of $648.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

