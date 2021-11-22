Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.02

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.02 and last traded at $139.36, with a volume of 2678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $119.97.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $10,167,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $114,657,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $60,233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.