Insured Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $15,185.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.65 million and $15,185.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00073391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00091153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.44 or 0.07222276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,799.76 or 0.99679134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,140,769 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.