Insureum Price Reaches $0.0201 on Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $209,665.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00088363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Insureum

ISR is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

