Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Increased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. 201,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,085,469. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

